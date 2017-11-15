Miscategorizing Get Out as a comedy is a sorry attempt to deflate its impact as both a formative horror genre film and exacting critique of white supremacy. https://t.co/NAuNXPSCMJ— Here's looking at you, Squid ?? (@guttersquid) November 15, 2017
Who determines a movie's respective categories because Get Out is not a comedy. It is more like a satirical horror story- the horror being the reality for an entire race present day in an alleged civilized & progressive society- hence the satire. #GetOut #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UKaBOF7dth— Vicki (@VeeEmEss) November 15, 2017
But if I can be honest this is weird to me... Their is nothing funny about racism... Was it that unrealistic lol https://t.co/5xSXBmatfP— Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) November 14, 2017
But I will say this Jordan Peele wrote a masterpiece that has horror, drama, suspense and comedy in it... And it all was good so hey maybe it just fits in a bunch of categories!!! This my first go around so hey lol... #GetOut— Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) November 14, 2017
