The possibility of nuclear war may have pushed President Trump's border wall to the back burner, but anyone looking to make sure that it never happens now has a delightful way to resist.
According to the AV Club, Cards Against Humanity's holiday promotion is working to make sure that wall never gets built. How? By buying a parcel of vacant land at the border and hiring lawyers specializing in eminent domain to make sure that wall never sees the light of day.
Cards Against Humanity already purchased the land, but is asking for help $15 at a time. That's how much it'll cost supporters to snag the game's holiday deal, which not only works towards the company's real estate dreams, but also gets anyone who drops the cash six different gifts throughout the month of December.
Advertisement
When the promotion ends, the real work (for the company, at least) starts. During what it's calling Day One, Cards Against Humanity will send everyone who spent the $15 a map of the land, a certificate outlining the promise that the game made to the great country of America, and a few more surprises.
In true CAH style, the company isn't offering any clues as to what the surprises will be. It is, however, stating that the aim of the whole endeavor is to fight "injustice, lies, racism" with their very well-known game and offer some fun to loyal fans at the same time.
There are a limited number of holiday promotions to purchase (about 36,000 right now), so anyone who wants to stop the wall and snag a pretty perfect holiday gift needs to act fast.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement