Does Riverdale have a low-key love of musicals? On Wednesday's episode, "When A Stranger Calls," Josie and the Pussycats delivered a show-stopping rendition of the Rent tune "Out Tonight." Now it seems that this week's episode, "Deathproof," will pay homage to the classic 1978 movie musical Grease.
Riverdale is no stranger to homages — its episode titles are named after famous films, and oftentimes, directly reference said movies within the show itself. Remember that Zodiac moment with Moose and Midge in episode "Watcher In the Woods?" Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed it was no accident that the scene was nearly shot-for-shot to David Fincher's film. Even Graham Phillips' character Nick St. Clair was supposed to echo the emotionally bankrupt Patrick Bateman of American Psycho.
Now it seems that Riverdale is going full-on Grease — which makes perfect sense, given the rivalry between the north and south sides of the small town. In Grease, two rival gangs — the T-Birds and the Scorpions — battle it out for bragging rights by racing their cars. Now, it seems that's exactly what will go down on Riverdale between the Northsiders and the Southside Serpents.
Charles Melton, who plays Reggie on the series, recently shared this Instagram post which is just oozing with Grease references. That car! Betty's '50s-style headband! Whatever Cheryl is wearing! This musical theater geek is living for it.
"[S]ipping on dat sparklin’ water this Wednesday #riverdale," wrote the actor of the pic.
The promo for the new episode also seems to suggest that the show is borrowing shots from the John Travolta movie. Check out Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) at the 0:08 second mark.
Now watch this clip from Grease, at the 0:09 second mark.
Obviously, we now have so many questions. Is Jughead (Cole Sprouse) supposed to be Danny in this Grease-meets-Riverdale scenario? Is Betty (Lili Reinhart) Sandy? Will Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and her Pussycats round out the rest of the Pink Ladies?
Wednesday needs to get here as fast as Grease Lightning so we can find out.
