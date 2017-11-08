For all of the aspiring singers on Riverdale, why has no one considered starting a community theater program? If the town did decide to put money into the dramatic arts (rather than, I don't know, the dozens of Riverdale pride events held every year), then maybe the Black Hood would be too busy perfecting his Billie Flynn in Chicago to even think about murdering people.
And now that Josie and the Pussycats just crushed this song from Rent it's about time Riverdale starts considering re-working that budget.
New Riverdale episode "Chapter Eighteen: When A Stranger Calls" doesn't air until Wednesday, but already The CW is teasing the show's latest musical number. Despite being particularly steamy in nature, it will make fans a lot less uncomfortable than the show's uber-sweet version of Kelis' "Milkshake."
Advertisement
The Rent tune is Mimi's big number "Out Tonight," only this time, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are sharing the spotlight and have turned the song into a duet.
It makes plenty of sense that this was the Broadway number the Pussycats would tackle. The song already comes with "meows" built-in and a specific reference to a "cat in heat." There is also not a single member of the Pussycats who I wouldn't clap loudly for should they take on the role of Mimi in a production of the Tony-winning musical.
(For the record, Archie thinks he's a Roger, but he's definitely a Mark.)
There's actually already a big connection between Riverdale and Rent. Though she didn't portray Mimi in the original Broadway stage show, Rosario Dawson did portray the character in the 2005 film version. However, before she tackled that movie-musical, she was in another: Dawson played Val in the 2001 movie Josie & The Pussycats. Hayley Law now portrays that role on Riverdale. (But umm, wouldn't it be cool if Dawson came to the show as Val's mom?)
Start fan casting for a Riverdale version of Rent now. Clearly, it's in the cards.
Advertisement