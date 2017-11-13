There are a lot of wonderful things about the month of November. Cuffing season has (unofficially) begun, all your favorite candles are pumpkin flavored, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. The only downside? With the holidays fast approaching, that means you have a lot of gifts to get. Luckily, there's a major online sale going on this week that'll satisfy every beauty lover on your list: HSN's Best in Beauty sale.
Starting today, HSN is practically giving away holy grail gift sets and single products — including Benefit's cult-favorite lip balms, Too Faced's chocolate-inspired shadow palettes, and Cargo's everything-you-need eye kit. Talk about a holiday miracle. Even better, the deals are up to half off the original value — leaving you with just enough cash in your pocket to treat yourself and finish that shopping list.
The holiday sale starts today and ends November 19, with two new deals launching every single day. Check out everything you can scoop up in the slides ahead — and worry about the wrapping later.