Jessica Alba Gets Real About Not Feeling Glam When She’s Pregnant

It's easy to look at a celebrity mom and assume that pregnancy must be a breeze when you have a team of professionals standing by and the finest fashion houses sending you samples. Jessica Alba, however, is here to dispel the myth that fame and access to a makeup artist makes anyone exempt from the physical and psychological strain of carrying a child.
The actress and entrepreneur, who is expecting her third child (and first son!) with husband Cash Warren, got the full red carpet treatment — makeup, hair, fine jewelry, a beautiful black lace dress — ahead of last night's Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California. Though she looked every inch the movie star, Alba was refreshingly honest about how pregnancy has affected her body image.
“I like that I actually feel glamorous,” she told reporters at the event, according to People. “I don’t feel glamorous at all when I’m pregnant, so it’s nice to kind of dress up and feel beautiful. I usually feel sort of like Humpty Dumpty, slothing around and hormonal, and nothing fits the same. But in this dress, I actually feel kind of pretty.”
While every expectant mother is different, Alba's comments echo a familiar sentiment amongst those who are often overwhelmed by their changing bodies, powerful hormones, and other not-so-fun physical side effects associated with pregnancy. It's perfectly natural, and common, to feel insecure or not like yourself during the pregnancy and the months (or even years) that follow. Yes, even if you're a movie star like Jessica Alba.
