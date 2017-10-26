Jessica Alba Reveals The Sex Of Her Third Child

Jessica Alba's Instagram announcement game just keeps getting better. Back in July, she used the photo sharing app to announce that a third baby was on the way via an adorable boomerang featuring some big ole' balloons. Last night, she kicked things up a notch with a similar 'gram to announce the baby's sex. In case it's not clear from the blue confetti and streamers, it's a boy!
In a cute stop-motion-style GIF, Alba and her daughters, Honor Marie and Haven Garner, open a box and a bunch of blue balloons and party supplies come tumbling out as Jessica raises her hands in delight.
"@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce..." she captioned the video.
Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their first child, Honor Marie, in 2008, followed by Haven Garner in 2011. While she's an experienced parent, Jessica doesn't have a secret for raising a successful family.
"I don't have any tricks," she told Today back in 2015. "I just feel guilty all the time and I feel like I'm never doing the right thing."
Her only guide is if her children are living their lives to the fullest.
"I just pray that my kids are happy," she explained. "If they're giggling more than they're crying, and if they're curious and talkative, then I know they're good. And if that ever stops, and if I see there's a problem, then I stop everything and focus on that. That's my litmus test on whether I'm extending myself too much or spreading myself too thin."
This happy news is long overdue, since back in the summer the family suffered two losses in a row after both their family dogs passed away.
"Came home to a dog less home," she wrote on Instagram following the loss. "Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever."
Thankfully, the growing family is about to start a brand new adventure.
