When it rains, it pours. That's the case for Jessica Alba and her family, unfortunately. After losing her dog, Sid, last week, the family lost another family member this week. Their other dog, Bowie, is now hanging out with Sid in doggie heaven.
Just as she did with Sid, Alba chronicled the dog's life with a poignant Instagram post, full of photos of the adorable canine.
Her caption reads, "Came home to a dog less home-our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever."
Advertisement
In one photo, Bowie was small enough for Alba to hold her in her arms and the next, she's fully grown and tall. Alba includes recent photos of both her daughters cuddling with Bowie. Haven and Honor, 5 and 9, respectively, got to grow up with the dog by their side. Alba is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Cash Warren. Although the new baby won't get to meet Bowie or Sid, their love still exists within the family.
The post received over one thousand comments, all from dog owners offering their condolences. Many let Alba know that their dogs are waiting for Sid and Bowie in heaven.
"I am so sorry. I know very well the heart ache of losing a loving pet."
"The emptiness is crushing. Grateful you all had each other and then had the chance to say goodbye"
"They touch our hearts in such a profound way. So sorry for your loss"
"Condolences. I can't imagine losing two in such a short time. Hopefully in time you and your family will open your hearts and home to another."
All of our hearts go out to Jessica Alba and her growing family at this time! Rest In Peace, little doggies.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement