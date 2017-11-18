This Pro's Makeup Bag Is A Minimalist's Dream

The Fed Cup, a massive international tennis tournament, is the biggest annual women's sporting competition in the world. Players travel internationally to play and compete for their country, and I was lucky enough to watch the finals in Belarus (a magical experience for a tennis geek like me). While I was there, I got some face time with the U.S. team, a group of four badass women who actually went on to win the entire Fed Cup.
While I was traveling to and from the tournament, running around the grounds, and breaking out everywhere (especially on my jawline, thanks pressurized cabin air) it got me wondering... How do professional athletes pack for weeks and weeks on the road? And how does their skin survive the endless plane rides, sweat, and sun exposure?
So, when Fed Cup member Alison Riske happily opened her makeup bag for me, I took furious notes. Not only is she one of the most in-demand players, but she could honestly moonlight as a beauty editor — this woman has great taste and is seriously knowledgable about her skin.
Ahead, check out the contents of Riske's on-the-road makeup bag and get the inside scoop on a professional athlete's skincare must-haves.
Travel and expenses were paid for by the United States Tennis Association for the purpose of writing this story.