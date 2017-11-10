Kourtney Kardashian Has A Naked Picture Of Khloé In Her Living Room & Fans Can't Stop Laughing

The weather outside is frightful, and the news is the opposite of delightful, but this story has it all: Kourtney Kardashian's living room, Mason and Penelope, a giant velvet couch, and a giant naked Khloé. Like we said, this story has everything.
Kourtney posted a photo onto her Instagram yesterday of bébés Mason and Penelope playing on a huge, tan-colored velvet couch. The first you may notice is the giant fabric slide that Penelope is jumping towards. Next, you'll notice throw pillows that are bigger than the kids themselves. And lastly, but most importantly, is a massive mural of big sister Khloé Kardashian in the buff, gracing the wall. Or rather, the picture of Khloé is the wall.
"Yep, that’s auntie koko in the BG," she captioned the photo, drawing our eyes immediately to Khloé in a sensual repose. She has her hands covering her breast just so, and her back is arched so high that you could roll a red dodgeball underneath. It's a beautiful photograph, truly! And it also very hilarious that Kourtney chose to casually decorate her home with a photo of Khloé that would be more at home in the boudoir.
Fan were CRACKING. UP. In the comments, there are more cry-laughing emojis than we've ever seen. "is this gonna be me in your house lmao," writes harmony.dillon. "look at the background portrait ? this will be my house when I'm the ' cool auntie," says laurenbiffinxo.
The Kardashian fam seems to love Khloé as decoration: Kris famously had a photo of her mug shot in her office. When Khloé Kardashian is in your family, she naturally becomes your decor. We'd do the same if she was our sis.
