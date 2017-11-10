Whitney Port Breaks Down Talking About Raising Son Without Her Father

Pregnancy and being a mom is full of challenges and heartaches, and Whitney Port has been documenting her struggles on a YouTube web series called "I Love My Baby, But..." Previous topics in motherhood she's tackled include breastfeeding pain, taking her baby out for the first time, and balancing parenthood with a happy marriage. Her son, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, was born on July 27 (which makes him a Leo).
Today, she uploaded a video where she gets real about the death of her father, Jeffrey Port, who passed away in 2013 from kidney cancer. In the video, she cries as she cradles Sonny, and talks about how hard it is that he will grow up without a grandpa.
In a note to fans, she also wrote that she still feels a lot of grief over his death. " He was the main man in my life for almost all of my life and really ruled at it. I miss him every single day," she writes. "Sometimes I’m ridden with the simple thought of how much better life would be with my dad and that just makes me so sad."
Port also describes how she feels immense sadness while she's ecstatic about being a new mom, and how that complication is a part of life. "More recently, really since Sonny was born, I find myself missing him more and more. It’s unfortunate how such amazing times in ones life, like getting married or having a baby, can be colored with such darkness," she writes, with brutal honesty.
You can view the video below, but please note that Port acknowledged technical difficulties with the video's audio track.
