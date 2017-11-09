Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Have Different Stories About Their Kids Walking In On Them

Kristen Bell openly admits that her two daughters have walked in on her and her husband Dax Shepard having sex. She told the story on The Talk last Friday — much to the hosts' shock. And now, Shepard wants to clarify what really happened. By his account, it's a lot less scandalous than it sounds.
"She does a ton of interviews, and eventually, you just run out of stuff to talk about," Shepard told Jimmy Kimmel of his wife during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I was at a restaurant last night — this is the truth, honest truth — and this stranger comes up to me. And he goes, 'Hey, I just read your kids walked in no you having sex.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Yeah, I saw a headline, your wife said your kids walked on you having sex.'"
"I don't even know that she told that story," Shepard continued. "I don't know what version she told of it."
When Kimmel pressed Shepard to answer whether the incident actually happened, Shepard said that it did — "ish."
"They didn't walk in while I was, like, pounding Mom," Shepard told Kimmel. "We put on the TV in the living room. We're bad parents. And then we stole away for a minute — afternoon delight. But we were just under the sheets, and they walked in, and it was more just explaining why we were taking a nap in the afternoon while they were on the loose... it wasn't full coitus interruptus."
To be fair, that's not completely different from what Bell said. On The Talk, she, too, said that they told their daughters they were taking a nap. But it sounds like it was a good reminder for Shepard that when your partner gives as many interviews as Bell does, your private life is fair game for discussion.
