Huda Beauty's Latest Launch Is Made For An Instagram Flat Lay

We can't get enough of Youtube sensation-turned-beauty mogul Huda Kattan. As far as influencers go, she's pretty much the biggest, which is why any makeup item with an HK logo hits on a trend, or sparks one. The instant sell-out of her #FauxFilter Foundation was impressive, but what really put Kattan on the map as a major force in beauty was her lip category. Case in point? The lip liners were one of the biggest launches Sephora has seen in years, a store rep told The New York Times. Clearly, people really whatever what Kattan's putting on her lips — and with her newest Huda Beauty lip kit, fans can easily get her signature look.
If you're a follower, you might've seen a multi-shade assortment of giant pouty-lip cases all over the Huda Beauty Instagram story, and wondered what the hell they were. Turns out, the aluminum pop-top containers hold lip contour sets which include three of Kattan's most coveted products for achieving that 3D lip look, available in five pigmented shades.
Inside the tin, you'll find a matte pencil liner, a lightweight liquid lipstick that dries like a dream, and a lip strobe gloss overlay that gives you a pretty highlight.
All that good stuff, and yet the only thing you really need for an epic Instagram post is the container. We'd say that's well worth the $25.
