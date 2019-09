We can't get enough of Youtube sensation-turned-beauty mogul Huda Kattan. As far as influencers go, she's pretty much the biggest , which is why any makeup item with an HK logo hits on a trend, or sparks one. The instant sell-out of her #FauxFilter Foundation was impressive, but what really put Kattan on the map as a major force in beauty was her lip category. Case in point? The lip liners were one of the biggest launches Sephora has seen in years, a store rep told The New York Times . Clearly, people really whatever what Kattan's putting on her lips — and with her newest Huda Beauty lip kit, fans can easily get her signature look.