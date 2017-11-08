Matthew McConaughey Handed Out 4,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys On His Birthday

Leading man Matthew McConaughey is living up to his rom-com heartthrob reputation, but this time, he's not handing out all the right lines, engagement rings, or brown M&M's. Instead, People reports that the actor is flexing his philanthropic muscle by handing out 4,500 turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving — all on his birthday.
On Saturday, McConaughey headed to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and made sure that every family within the city limits had one. He wasn't alone, however. The site notes that he had an army of 250 volunteers to help him hand out the turkeys, which Butterball donated for the occasion.
It was all part of the Wild Turkey Gives Back initiative, which sets out to spread holiday cheer in its hometown. According to Delish, McConaughey acts as creative director for the bourbon brand.
McConaughey thanked everyone involved with the project, saying that spreading good cheer is contagious and that he hoped the volunteers' hard work would create more moments to be thankful this season.
It's not the usual way that Hollywood's A-listers spend their birthdays (McConaughey was ringing in 48 years), but there's no denying that the citizens of Lawrenceburg appreciated his generosity. It's not just a Thanksgiving thing, either: McConaughey has his own charity, the Just Keep Living Foundation, which encourages high schoolers to get outside and engage in physical activity.
"Thank you for being here and giving up your Saturday for this," McConaughey said to the volunteers in a video posted on Facebook. "We believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more you're going to create in your life to be thankful for. Let's go make some people happy."
