Aaron and Lauren Paul announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy back in September, and fans cheered for the happy couple. Along with a photo of Lauren showing off her baby bump (and rocking an awesome pair of floral green pants), Aaron wrote in an Instagram post, "hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."
Now, we've got another look at the upcoming Breaking Bad bébé, in a new Instagram photo from Lauren. She looks every bit the radiant mother as she cradles her baby bump in a grassy field. "Feeling very much in love with this little fetus. Every little kick." This may be the exact photo we want to take when we are having a baby, it's just so perfect and beaming.
If their relationship is any indication, the Pauls have a lot of love to go around. The pair married in 2013, and they continue to grace us with adorable anecdotes about their love. For Lauren's 30th birthday, he secretly flew her best buds out to Hong Kong to surprise her when they arrived at the hotel. He also thanked his ex-girlfriends for setting him along the life journey to meet Lauren. It's true: every ex leads you to the person of your dreams.
Meanwhile Paul has been busy voicing Todd Chavez on Netflix's animated BoJack Horseman, which he also executive produces. He'll also be starring in an upcoming film called the Burning Woman, starring alongside Sienna Miller and Christina Hendricks.
