"Look at this angelic goddess @laurenpaul8 on my arm at the @triple9movie premier last night," he wrote. "I just want to give a shout out to all of my ex's right now. Some of you were incredible women and it was just never the right fit for us, some of you were pretty crazy and I felt like I was losing my mind but I wish you all the best, but all of you have something incredible in common. You all led me to her. So thank you for that. Ok bye."