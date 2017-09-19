Congratulations are in order for Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren. The Breaking Bad actor just revealed on Instagram that the happy couple is pregnant with their first child, and he couldn't be more thrilled.
"Hey everyone. Look what I did," he captioned the photo, which shows his wife of four years holding her already pretty pregnant belly. "Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."
Already, the photo has racked up over 80,000 likes, which seems to show that fans were eagerly waiting for this news almost as much as Aaron was.
While Lauren's Instagram doesn't have any of her own updates, fans are already commenting words of congrats on her most recent post (September 10) from Jökulsarlón in Iceland.
"you are going to make the most incredible mom ever," one wrote. "So so so happy for you!!!"
"Congratulations!" another added. "This baby will be sooooooo happy! They have an increeeedible parents!"
It's true — you couldn't find any two people more in love. Earlier this year, Aaron revealed that he surprised his wife for her 30th birthday with a trip to Thailand with her friends. Last year, he also wrote an Instagram caption thanking all of his ex-girlfriends for leading him to his soulmate.
"Look at this angelic goddess @laurenpaul8 on my arm at the @triple9movie premier last night," he wrote. "I just want to give a shout out to all of my ex's right now. Some of you were incredible women and it was just never the right fit for us, some of you were pretty crazy and I felt like I was losing my mind but I wish you all the best, but all of you have something incredible in common. You all led me to her. So thank you for that. Ok bye."
Could this happy couple get any happier? It appears the answer is: Yes!
