How Aaron Paul Pulled Off Wife Lauren Parsekian’s Crazy Birthday Surprise

Aaron Paul is no stranger to treating wife of two years Lauren Parsekian like a queen. But for her 30th birthday, he really pulled out all the stops. The actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to talk about season two of his Hulu show The Path. But of course, DeGeneres had to ask Paul about the epic, surprise-filled trip he planned for Parsekian's big 3-0 in December. "My wife just turned 30, and I wanted to take her on a romantic getaway — at least that's what I was telling her," the 37-year-old explained. "But I had all her best friends, organized this trip, flew them out to Thailand. And so we surprised her in the Hong Kong airport." Paul said that the whole crew had been on the same plane the whole time. "So when she was sleeping I would sneak in the back and have drinks with them," he laughed. One little problem: During the plane ride to Hong Kong, "she kept saying how excited she was to go on a trip just her and I. And I'm like, 'Oh, no, this is going to backfire on me.'" "But it all worked out," he added, as is clear from the video of Parsekian being surprised by her BFFs at the airport gate. With a husband and friends like that, how could it not?
