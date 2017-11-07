All The Can't-Miss Beauty Looks From The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

If you're already dreading the multiple layers and bone-chilling winds coming in the next few months (*raises hand*), chin up. There's one perk of winter, aside from the holidays — and that's red carpet season. Almost every morning, merely a few moments after wiping the dregs of mascara from our faces, we wake up to some of the freshest hairstyles and makeup looks seen on our favorite stars the night before.
Last night's 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards started the season off right. While the ceremony honored designer Telfar Clemens' namesake line Telfar, the Council of Fashion Designers of America's winner of a $400,000 grand prize, our eyes were straying elsewhere.
Read: The gravity-defying updos, bright two-toned eyeshadow, and sleek blowouts seen on Ashley Graham, Selah Marley, and others were a bright spot in an otherwise dreary East Coast day (yay for more of those!). See the looks, ahead.