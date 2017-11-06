When most people think of Soul Train, funky dance lines probably come to mind. But when I think of Soul Train, I think about the onscreen Black beauty. Growing up, while watching reruns every Saturday morning, I'd be captivated by all of the gigantic Afros, lush Jheri curls, and beaded braids that filled the screen. The show isn't in syndication any longer, but the annual awards show does a great job of upholding that inspirational standard of glam each year.
The Soul Train Awards, which celebrates the best of Black entertainment, highlights stars that we might not normally see on other red carpets... and frankly, the variety is very refreshing. The beauty looks, as you can expect, are just as fabulous. Colorful locs, blunt bobs with laid edges, and fiery red dye jobs?! BRB, I'm hopping aboard.
See some of the best looks from last night's ceremony, which airs on November 26 on BET, ahead.