5 Short Afros That Will Inspire Your Next Chop

A big chop can be invigorating. Says model and stylist Jarae Holieway, buzzing her long curly hair created, "such a sense of empowerment. That thing that had been holding me down and felt like such a weight for so many years had been lifted."
But, make no mistake, they can also be intimidating as hell. In a sea of type 3 appreciation, buzzcuts and tighter styles tend to get lost in the shuffle. That's why we were so happy to see plenty of inspiration on the runways at New York Fashion Week... and on the streets, too. These short-haired beauties are inspiring our next fall cut. See how they're embracing their length, ahead.