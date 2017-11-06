If you have a Disney fanatic on your holiday gifting list this year, prepare for the most epic present, ever. A popular Disney-inspired apparel brand just filled a need that apparently many Walt Disney World-traveling fans experience en route to the parks: how to carry around their mouse ears without squishing them in the packing process.
Half-purse, half-luggage, the carrying case is decidedly pretty chic for a Disney-themed product. The all-black leather design with a minimal red Minnie-inspired bow is everything the Disney fashion-loving crowd wants, without the overly-cheesy branding. Plus, the bag, which carries up to four pairs of ears, also has an interior lining that allows dedicated pin collectors to store an array of pins.
Main Street Press, created by Britt and Leo, two Floridian natives and Disney World frequenters, has spent that last year and a half bringing Disney park-inspired products to fans worldwide. From graphic tees and tanks to pins and embroidered patches, the handmade products offer what Disney's own product team is just catching up on — a way for fans to personalize their love for Disney. "You're going to Disney, everyone wears the same gift shop tees, but not you," the duo tells Refinery29. "When you see others with a Main Street Press shirt on, you also feel like you're part of a community within a community."
The Minnie ear travel case is just the first product to launch from the Main Street Press' new line. PARC, inspired by the French word for park, is meant to be a permanent new branch for Main Street Press. They've teased that the PARC brand, beyond handbags and accessories, will eventually feature a full cut and sew apparel line.
"We were so nervous in the days leading up to our very first post of the PARC Pack," they add. "Would people love it or would they file it under first world problems? Within the first 24 hours of the full product reveal, we had just under 500 people sign up for the preorder alert." And the numbers don't lie. Just two weeks after launching, the product's Instagram account has amassed over 5K followers, all in anticipation of the release. If past Disney collaborations and fashion related releases are any indication, the Disney fandom is mighty when it comes to getting their hands on any and all related products.
The bag officially launches to the public on November 7 at 10AM EST, but the brand is hopping on the fashion game of exclusivity and selling a select amount of products set to ship out the week of November 20. Anyone who misses out on the first round will be able to purchase restocked items after the holiday season. To sign up for an alert to shop the product as soon as it launches, head over to Main Street Press. And to check out the bag in action, watch it in the video below.
