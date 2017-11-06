Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
As fun as it is to give during the holidays, saving your shopping to the last-minute can often result in some sub-par presents. Sure, a box of printed socks or yet another candle gets the job done, but do those items really reflect just how much you care about the person you're giving them to? Probably not. So, why not put in that bit of extra research to find something with a deeper meaning? Fortunately, platforms like Tictail make it easy to do just that without shopping at a million different places (in fact, you don't even have to leave your bed).
"It always feels good to give a gift — but nothing feels better than choosing a gift that gives back or helps others," Tictail's product merchandiser Anna Decilveo tells Refinery29. "Whether it’s an environmentally friendly find, a special something that supports a noble cause, or a stylish select from a small business rather than a go-to chain," the items ahead have been handpicked from Tictail’s global marketplace "to make this holiday season even brighter."
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite picks (with even more to choose from here). Here's to a gifting season that looks good, feels good, and does good.