Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Child Abuse In The Entertainment Industry

Orlando Bloom's latest film, Romans, couldn't have come at a more appropriate time. The story, The Hollywood Reporter writes , is about a man who was abused as a child. Throughout his life, he became destructive as he tried, however unsuccessfully, to cope with what happened to him at such a young age. But, in adulthood, he finds himself once again confronted by the man who assaulted him and is forced to make a decision, once and for all, about how his abuser would impact his life.