Paz De La Huerta Is The Latest To Accuse Harvey Weinstein Of Rape

This isn't the first time de la Huerta has spoken about Weinstein. While promoting her art book The Birds Die Over Winter in 2013, she had this to say to Refinery29 about the entertainment industry : "I have a huge disdain for the modern society we live in, and what's happened to art. People lack talent but they make connections and then they're starring on Broadway. They f**k Harvey Weinstein and they get a Golden Globe. But we're real artists. We have to create."