Paz De La Huerta Is The Latest To Accuse Harvey Weinstein Of Rape

It seems that the accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will never end. Model and actress Paz de la Huerta is the latest woman to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein.
In an interview with CBS News, de la Huerta claimed that Weinstein raped her twice over a three-month period in 2010. The first time, she said, the movie mogul drove her home from a party, joined her inside for drinks, and later "pushed me on the bed."
"It happened all very suddenly," she said.
After the assault, de la Huerta told CBS News that Weinstein was persistent in trying to contact her. Though she reportedly confronted him, nothing she said seemed to stick because in December, she claimed he showed up at her home and raped her once again.
De la Huerta also spoke with Vanity Fair about the encounters, which she said left her "very traumatized."
"I don't think I was taking very good care of myself. What happened with Harvey left me scarred for many years," she said. "I felt so disgusted by it, with myself...I became a little self-destructive. It was really hard for me to deal, to cope."
According to CBS News, the NYPD is "aware of the sexual assault complaints" and their "investigation is ongoing." One of the department's detectives, Nicholas DiGaudio, went so far as to tell Vanity Fair, "I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the NYPD standpoint we have enough to make an arrest." As of press time, an arrest has not yet been made.
This isn't the first time de la Huerta has spoken about Weinstein. While promoting her art book The Birds Die Over Winter in 2013, she had this to say to Refinery29 about the entertainment industry: "I have a huge disdain for the modern society we live in, and what's happened to art. People lack talent but they make connections and then they're starring on Broadway. They f**k Harvey Weinstein and they get a Golden Globe. But we're real artists. We have to create."
It's hard to imagine the pain she was experiencing when she made that remark, knowing that no one actually knew about what happened to her.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
