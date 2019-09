Michelle Pfeiffer Says Every Woman In Hollywood She's Talked To Has Been Abused

After Weinstein was shunned by much of the industry because of the allegations against him (which he has repeatedly denied), dozens of women alleged director James Toback sexually harassed them. Toback also denied the claims. Filmmaker Brett Ratner was accused of sexual assault and rape by multiple women. Ratner denied the claims, but Warner Bros ousted him nonetheless. Multiple men claimed actor Kevin Spacey acted inappropriately toward them both on and off the set of House of Cards, leading Spacey to "seek evaluation and treatment." And the list goes on, as new allegations are made against men in the film industry every week.