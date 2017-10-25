Former Child Star Starts Campaign To Out Hollywood Pedophiles

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, members of Hollywood are determined to uncover the industry's dirty underbelly once and for all. Countless people are coming forward to accuse other prominent figures of similar sexual misconduct.
Variety reports that Corey Feldman, who starred as a young man in films like Stand By Me, The Goonies and Lost Boys, has started a foundation in order to root out Hollywood child predators.
"What I am proposing is a plan that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it," he says in a video for the TRUTH Campaign, which, as of publication, has raised $36,392 of its $10,000,000 goal. "I believe that I can also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child."
"Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today," Feldman said in the video. "And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.”
"I’m very afraid to do this," he continues. "It’s not easy. I’ve been living in fear and have been living with this my entire life. As most victims have, I’ve been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I’ve been degraded at great levels. Rumors have been told, stories have been made up about me. And I’ve been insulted and degraded in ways that were unimaginable to me. All because they fear what I know as the truth."
He hopes, however, that the film can put a stop to this, saying, "I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in a way that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again"
