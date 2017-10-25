Former Child Star Starts Campaign To Out Hollywood Pedophiles

"I’m very afraid to do this," he continues. "It’s not easy. I’ve been living in fear and have been living with this my entire life. As most victims have, I’ve been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I’ve been degraded at great levels. Rumours have been told, stories have been made up about me. And I’ve been insulted and degraded in ways that were unimaginable to me. All because they fear what I know as the truth."