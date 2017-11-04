Christopher Bailey and Burberry were the first major fashion house to dress me and my big arse! He is so enthusiastic about all British talent and he always collaborated with my insecurities to create outfits for me that have become a signature for me and made me feel fucking great! Mate, you'll be missed but can't wait to see what you do next. Love x

