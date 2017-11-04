If you've followed Adele's history on the red carpet, you know she's a fan of Burberry. She wore a Burberry midnight blue velvet gown at the 2012 Grammy Awards and donned a sparkling black Burberry dress when she performed at the 2013 Oscars. In fact, last year, Billboard reported that Adele wore one dress and one dress only on her tour and it was designed by — you guessed it — Burberry. Adele proved just how deep that affection runs with a sweet note to outgoing Burberry designer Christopher Bailey, who she says changed her career in a major way.
Of course, in true Adele fashion, her thank you included some colourful language. “Christopher Bailey and Burberry were the first major fashion house to dress me and my big arse!” she wrote on Instagram.
Adele first wore Burberry to the Brit awards in 2012 — a long black dress with sheer cap sleeves. While she's gone on to wear other designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy, as we've noted Burberry has become her go-to designing house for the biggest of events. Burberry has even been called her "secret weapon." There's no denying it seems to bring her good luck since, after all, she's earned quite a few Grammys and an Oscar while wearing Bailey's designs.
It's no surprise then that she'd get a little nostalgic when Bailey announced he was leaving Burberry after 17 years with the company. The 46-year-old chief creative officer and president of Burberry is considered the reason why Burberry became a global brand after years of being an English staple. Even if that is the case, Adele swears that Bailey's heart belongs to his countrymen and women.
"He is so enthusiastic about all British talent," she wrote on Instagram. "And he always collaborated with my insecurities to create outfits for me that have become a signature for me and made me feel fucking great!" That feeling is something that shouldn't be overlooked since that's what anyone wants when they put on a new outfit.
While Adele's sad to see him go, she wrote that she "can't wait to see what you do next." Bailey officially leaves the company in March 2018 and has yet to announce what he plans to do next.
