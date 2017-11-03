The VS Angels Have Personalized Lip Kits — & They're A Steal

Kylie Cosmetics has its fan base of those who love the hyper-pigmented matte liquid lipsticks known for creating lip volume that practically begs for a selfie pout. But there's at least one group that hasn't bought into the over-lined, brightly colored look, and that group is supermodels. By and large, fresh-faced, off-duty models go for balm — tinted on occasion, if they're feeling crazy.
That's why we were surprised to find that four of the Victoria's Secret Angels just launched their very own lip kits — with one product more than Kylie's to boot.
The lingerie brand is focusing heavily on makeup this holiday season, specifically for the lips. And, true to form, it's really, really sexy. The newest collection showcases four of the Angels — Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, and Martha Hunt — and their signature lip looks. Inside each kit, there's a Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain (from the existing collection) along with a liner to match. And it doesn't stop there: Keeping with the high-shine trend, there's a sparkly glitter gloss in there, too.
The specific shades are personalized to each model. Sampaio has a bold red called "Desire;" Hunt's is "Adorned," a soft pale pink shade; Hosk has a similar dusty, pinky rose color; and Tookes' "Bordeaux" is a red-wine berry shade. All perfectly complement each Angel's skin tone and aesthetic, but they're just as wearable for those of us who aren't walking runways in million-dollar Fantasy Bras.
More good news? These three-piece sets ring in at under $25, so pick up yours before they sell out. Because, chances are, they will sell out. If we know anything, it's that people love lip kits almost as much as they love the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
