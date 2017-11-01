Models — they're just like us. At least that's what we're thinking after watching the new Michael Kors Sexy Ruby fragrance campaign video. It's not your typical designer ad campaign. Yes, it features leggy red-lipped supermodels Edita Vilkeviciute, Martha Hunt, Serayah McNeill, and Soo Joo Park, but it's just them hanging out, drinking Champagne, and talking power poses and sexiest celebrity couples (spoiler: They all agreed it was Kate Moss and Johnny Depp).