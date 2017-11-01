Models — they're just like us. At least that's what we're thinking after watching the new Michael Kors Sexy Ruby fragrance campaign video. It's not your typical designer ad campaign. Yes, it features leggy red-lipped supermodels Edita Vilkeviciute, Martha Hunt, Serayah McNeill, and Soo Joo Park, but it's just them hanging out, drinking Champagne, and talking power poses and sexiest celebrity couples (spoiler: They all agreed it was Kate Moss and Johnny Depp).
The video opens with the girls giggling around a table, and Michael Kors strolling in with a cocktail and his signature aviators, obviously. Then, a game of "Sexiest..." begins — and in case you couldn't have guessed, these girls have a lot of thoughts about sex appeal.
Sexiest song? Hunt says James Blake's 'Retrograde,' where he's "making love to the keyboard." Sexiest shoe? The classic sling-back pump. Sexiest celebrity? McNeill says Halle Berry because she's just "naturally sexy," while Hunt goes with bad boy Tom Hardy, because "I feel like he'd kill someone for me." If that's what you're into...
As for the Sexy Ruby scent itself, it definitely taps into temptation. With notes of apricot, raspberry, and rose petals, it smells like the taste of rich sangria and the warm Friday afternoon rooftop that we can only dream about now that we're heading into cuffing season. And it's inspired by the classic sexiest color: ruby red.
A sultry game of "Sexiest..." is fun and flirty, especially when the fabulous Michael Kors is siting at the table, but some things just go without saying. The color red, cleavage, supermodels — they're all pretty damn hot, no question about it.
