Lena Dunham Thought She Was Being Proposed To But Then This Happened

Lena Dunham and her partner Jack Antonoff have been dating for a quite a while. Almost six years, to be exact. In that time, Dunham has established her pet project Lenny Letter, her show Girls wrapped up, and Antonoff started his next band Bleachers and began working with Taylor Swift. Safe to say these two are a powerful couple, emphasis on the power.
They haven't yet gotten engaged – which isn't unusual — millennials are getting married later in life. But Dunham thought that Antonoff was going to propose to her imminently...only to find out that he was "talking shit" about her to his sister. Oof.
She told the story as a thread on her Twitter account. "I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him "talking shit" about me!" she writes, which leads us to wonder, what exactly was Antonoff saying to his sister about his American Horror Story-starring girlfriend?
"...they were huddled and I heard him say "Lena" and "finger" so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk," Dunham follows up, which is a totally normal assumption to make, especially if you've been bitten by the engagement bug.
She does seem super chill about their chill relationship, writing that even though she thought a proposal was totally happening, she isn't in any rush to get engaged. "Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice." But if she does get a ring, she says she wants to look like Cardi B's sparkler.
