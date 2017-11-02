Tess Holliday Brings Eloquii’s Holiday Collection To Life

Following the success of its collaboration with plus-size blogger Katie Sturino, which inspired us to try our hand at tricky trends, on Tuesday, Eloquii unveiled its elevated evening wear (just in time for the holidays!) with model Tess Holliday.
Noir is an 11-piece collection of fancy dresses and separates in rich fabrics like velvet and brocade, and decorated with sequins and all sorts of elegant embellishments. Holliday is seen wearing items like Eloquii’s sequin Amelie dress, off-the-shoulder ruffle Elodie gown, and a feather detailed Noir Collette gown in a luxurious suite in Paris, France, which is fitting considering, the City of Light was the inspiration behind the collection, Jodi Arnold, Eloquii’s creative director, tells Refinery29.
“The rich colors, unique detailing, jacquard fabrics and structured silhouettes all reflect the city's interesting beauty that its known for,” Arnold explains. The goal is to give the customer drama, in the most glamorous way. She adds: “Gone are the days of trying to dress like you didn’t try too hard. Our customer loves to get glam and to dress up and we wanted to give her a collection that is a notch up from our annual black tie collection that is always a best seller.”
Arnold designed the collection for the customer with the hope they would say finally, I have options for those really special occasions. “Whether it’s for a holiday party or a special black tie occasion. We hope we are filling a white space that she has never had before,” she says. “Everyone wants to look their best, and I'm glad to be able to work with a company whose mission is to provide trend-driven and quality fashion to women who are apart of that 67%!”
