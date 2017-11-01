Still have the Frozen soundtrack stuck in your head? I guarantee you've never heard "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?" quite like this.
During her appearance on this year's Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Frozen voice actress Kristen Bell was asked to sing the super sweet/super sad tune. Of course, this wasn't any ordinary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live — instead of Kimmel hosting the late night talk show, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl stepped in. That led to a very different rendition of Frozen's "Snowman" — one that involved a mashup with a Metallica hit, accompanied by Grohl himself.
"'Snowman' is my 'Highway To Hell,'" declared Grohl when Bell asked him to accompany her in a Frozen duet.
You might not think that 1991 metal hit "Enter Sandman" would mashup perfectly with "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?", and, err, you'd be right. Fortunately, Bell was totally game to make this Disney song as metal as possible, and channeled the grittiest vocal quality she could muster. (While dressed as Tom Selleck's character from Magnum P.I., naturally.)
The track was appropriately dedicated to Grohl's children Violet, Harper, and "Fifi" (a.k.a. Ophelia).
Though Bell sang this song as her Frozen character, her Halloween wasn't spent in full-on Princess Anna mode. According to a recent Instagram photo, her daughter declared that both she and her mom would be Idina Menzel's character Elsa for the holiday.
"When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT," Bell wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her as one unhappy Elsa.
Hmm...maybe Bell can be a metal version of Anna next year?
