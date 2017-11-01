Smashbox's Latest Collection Is The Epitome Of Cool-Girl Makeup

Anyone who watched The Hills (hands up) probably remembers Smashbox as the rock 'n' roll studio backdrop at Audrina Patridge's (likely scripted) front-desk job. Suffice to say, it is the OG Cali-girl makeup brand, using inspiration from Venice Beach's fashion and art scenes often — which is precisely why its latest collaboration with Re.Cover illustrator Ana Strumpet for its upcoming holiday collection makes perfect sense.
Bringing to the Be Legendary makeup line is Strumpet's festive pop art, playing off the brand's vibrant pigments. "The idea was to mix my aesthetics with something fun, full of life and energy for the holidays," she tells Refinery29. "I tried to mix lips and eyes — [shapes] that I already use in my work and that are easy associate with makeup — with the function of the product. And since it is a holiday line, I added some sparkles and stars and diamond shapes."
It's another super-cool and artsy collab coming out of Smashbox Studios. Click to see your favorite cult Smashbox products — now in festive, gift-worthy sets — ahead.