Women have had a tough year by all accounts. But there are countless reasons not to give up, and many silver linings during an otherwise bleak time — like more than 20,000 women across the country running for public office.
Here's a small, but joyful, silver lining: More girls are dressing as female role models for Halloween. While we love us some adult feminist Halloween costumes, we've also recently spotted kids channeling powerful, inspiring leaders. The next generation is looking strong.
From Rosie the Riveter to Beyoncé, these feminist Halloween costumes prove that girls do, indeed, run the world. Check them out, ahead.