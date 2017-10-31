Cardi B is having a great year. Her hit track "Bodak Yellow" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 — making her the first woman in the rap genre to snag the coveted spot since Lauryn Hill did nearly 20 years ago, she's working on a track with Nicki Minaj, and she just got engaged to boyfriend Offset of Migos.
But perhaps you really can have too much of a good thing. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi B said that her newfound fame has change her life in ways she never expected. For instance, the Bronx native has learned that what she says and does online resonates with people like never before.
"I used to tell myself that I will always be myself," she said. "Little by little, I'm feeling like I'm getting trapped and muted."
shade???? lol if you piss me off i'll throw the whole tree at you— Cardi B (@lmCardiB) October 6, 2017
Cardi B is notorious for unfiltered honesty, which she shares with fans on Twitter and Instagram, but as Fader reports, it's gotten her in trouble in the past. Still, it's not preventing her from speaking her truth or calling out people in her industry.
"You guys want to know some real shit that I have learned?" she asked in a video posted to Instagram earlier this month. "I've been hanging around with a lot of people that's wealthy, that is rich, that is famous. And, one thing I've learned about this people is that, like, no matter how much money you have, no matter how big you are, how famous you are, like, they will still end up stealing your charger and your lighter."
Other times, she's talked about her vagina, what it's like to go to the bathroom with talon-like nails, and what she thinks about plastic surgery.
Everyone, it seems, has an opinion about her; and, though she doesn't necessarily care what they think, she's come to realize that things won't ever be the same.
"I cannot turn my life back around," she said. "I'm already a public figure, I'm famous…It's like, I might as well keep it going, might as well make the money. People are always going to talk shit – I cannot make myself unfamous."
She might not be able to change the past, but hopefully she knows she's in control of her future, fans and haters be damned.
