Proof That You Can Create A Halloween Costume With Just Glitter

Some people plan their Halloween costumes months in advance, but for most of us, the perfect look can be described with just three words: easy, cheap, and fast. If this is you, well, we've got good news because you can actually have it all with one simple product. That's right, we're talking about glitter.
We've seen the sparkly stuff take over the runways of Fashion Week, the red carpet, and influence the fall collections of beauty brands, so what better time to take on the trend than on a day when you're actually encouraged to go overboard. If you're wanting in on the glitz this Halloween, we've rounded up glitter-filled ideas and products taking inspiration from pop culture, fashion shows, and our favorite Disney movies. The best part? You can make use of these products again when the holiday season rolls around.
Click ahead for eight fun ideas and the products you need to pull 'em off.
