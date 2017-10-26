Lana Del Rey Chopped Off Her Signature Long Hair

We'll probably spend the rest of our lives trying to figure out what makes Lana Del Rey so oddly captivating. Whether it's her hypnotizing voice that sends us into a trance, her ability to remain a mystery despite her public platform, or her dark, mysterious aesthetic — it's hard to say. When it comes to her hair, though, she's consistent — never straying too far from her signature Jacki O-inspired bouffant. Until now.
Apparently, the "Cola" singer recently pulled an Angelina Jolie, in which she ditched her trademark style for something blunt and modern this week. Don't believe us? The singer recently showed off the fresh cut at her show in New York City on October 23. And her fans' reactions are entirely positive — although historically, that hasn't always been the case.
Advertisement
Last September, one fan had a mini breakdown after mistaking Del Rey's tucked-in hair as a new cut. The reaction triggered the singer to set the record straight on Twitter, assuring fans that she did not in fact chop off her beloved ends — a look that certainly makes her so recognizable in the industry. But it looks like, only a year later, she's changed her mind.
Before this week, you could almost always count on Del Rey to rock a variation of updos with down-the-back hairstyles, paired perfectly with an exaggerated cat-eye. But like Kate Middleton and Jolie, it appears the singer was ready for an update to her June Carter-esque style. And, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Anna Cofone, Del Rey just proved that even the most simple haircuts can still feel transformative AF.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement