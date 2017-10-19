This Lana Del Rey Song Is Apparently About Harvey Weinstein

Lana Del Rey wrote her 2012 song "Cola" about Harvey Weinstein, according to reports. The song is about Del Rey's "taste for men who are older" and originally featured the line: "Harvey's in the sky with diamonds, and he's making me crazy. All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby."
It had long been rumoured that the song was about Weinstein and an "entertainment-industry source" has confirmed it, telling Page Six that she wrote the song after the disgraced film producer began pursuing her for a relationship. Del Rey was reportedly uninterested, rebuffing him as "she had a boyfriend," the source added. But that didn't stop her from penning the provocative tune.
It also includes the lyric, "Come on baby, let's ride / We can escape to the great sunshine / I know your wife, and she wouldn't mind," an apparent reference to Georgina Chapman, who recently left the Weinstein after the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein came to light.
When Weinstein heard about the song he "went bananas and insisted Del Rey change the lyrics, which she did, removing Harvey's name, so the line now goes, 'Ah he's in the sky with diamonds and he’s making me crazy,'" the source told Page Six. Despite the written lyric change, the singer can still clearly be heard singing Weinstein's first name.
The song was released in November 2012 and features on Del Rey's third EP, Paradise. She and Weinstein had been spotted together earlier that year having lunch in Paris at L'Avenue during Haute Couture Fashion Week, MailOnline reported. The Weinstein Company also hired Del Rey to write two songs for the film Big Eyes in 2014, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.
Footage in 2013 also showed Weinstein hanging out backstage during her Paradise tour and the pair have been seen together numerous times since, including at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival and the pre-Oscar party hosted by the Weinstein Company in 2016.
