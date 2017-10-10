Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Confirms She Is Leaving Him Following Allegations

Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman will not stand by her husband after his allegations of sexual assault and harassment came to light in a New York Times article.
According to People, Marchesa designer Chapman, who married the movie mogul in 2007 and shares two children with him, has issued a statement that contradicts Weinstein's previous claim that she continued to support him.
In a New York Post interview, Weinstein claimed that his wife would be with him as he dealt with the aftermath of the article, which included many celebrity women revealing their own alleged experiences with Weinstein, as well as his being fired from The Weinstein Company.
"She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein told The New York Post shortly after the New York Times article hit stands. "Georgina will be with [attorney Lisa Bloom] and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it."
However, Chapman has since stated otherwise.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Stars who have spoken out against Weinstein include Gwyneth Paltrow, who claimed that the film producer suggested they have "massages" together. Angelina Jolie also stated she had a negative experience with Weinstein, telling The New York Times via e-mail that she had to rebuff his advances in a hotel room and has not worked with him since.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
