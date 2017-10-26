Lana Del Rey Chopped Off Her Signature Long Hair

We'll probably spend the rest of our lives trying to figure out what makes Lana Del Rey so oddly captivating. Whether it's her hypnotizing voice that sends us into a trance, her ability to remain a mystery despite her public platform, or her dark, mysterious aesthetic — it's hard to say. When it comes to her hair, though, she's consistent — never straying too far from her signature Jacki O-inspired bouffant. Until now.