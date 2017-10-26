Lyft Is Getting An Upside Down Makeover Thanks To This Stranger Things Stunt

Normally, the Upside Down is a place you want to avoid. Unless of course you're really into cold, slimy places, human-eating monsters, and rapidly decaying corpses (RIP, Barb).
But a Netflix collaboration with ride-sharing service Lyft actually makes the spookier version of Hawkins seem rad as hell. On October 27 and 28 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., riders in Los Angeles and Philadelphia can experience the limited run of the Stranger Things season 2 promotional stunt, which features men in white hazmat suits, a driver who pukes up slugs (much like Will in the first season's finale episode), menacing Demogorgon claw appearances, flickering lights, and of course, waffles.
According to BuzzFeed, the ride was a thrill that involved "a lot of involuntary screaming and nervous laughter."
If you're outside of those cities, fear not! BuzzFeed writes that you, too, can be part of the Stranger Things fun by switching your app to "Strange Mode" on said dates. While you won't get the full experience shown above, Deadline reports you will get to see all of the cars in your area take on some of the series' most notable items, such as waffles, the Byers' wall of lights, Dustin's baseball cap, and the red-and-black logo. (To fully embrace the spirit of the Halloween season, I suggest throwing together a Stranger Things-inspired costume before hailing a ride.)
This isn't the first time Netflix and Stranger Things have shown that they have a sense of humor. A few months ago, the company's legal team reached out to an Upside Down pop-up bar in Chicago and issued a very on-brand cease and desist letter. Some have argued bringing cutesy jokes into law is inappropriate, but in light of everything else in the country right now, taking on the voice of a show to discourage intellectual property theft hardly seems like the worst legal approach to me.
Stranger Things season 2 premieres on October 27 on Netflix. You don't want to be a mouthbreather and miss out!
