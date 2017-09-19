Netflix Tells Stranger Things Bar To Make Like Barb & Cease To Exist

All parties must end, including that one in the Upside Down.
Netflix recently issued a cease and desist to the Stranger Things pop-up bar in Chicago, asking the creators to close up shop at the end of the month, Vulture reports. Though the news is a total bummer for Midwesterners looking to be transported back to the '80s and imbibe on themed drinks such as Eleven's Eggos and the Mouthbreather, Netflix did its best to soften the blow with a humorous letter.
"My walkie talkie is busted so I had to write this note instead. I heard you launched a Stranger Things pop-up bar at your Logan Square location," the cheeky correspondence began. "Look, I don't want you to think I'm a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I'm living in the Upside Down, I don't think we did a deal with you for this pop-up."
Netflix then explained that they'd like to be in control of creating the overall fan experience for anything associated with its shows, which is an understandable request. They do, after all, own the intellectual property.
The letter continued to state that while the company wasn't ready "to go full Dr. Brenner on you," the pop-up would need to end its six-week run on Sept. 30 and the creators would need to notify Netflix about similar projects in the future, or else.
"We love our fans more than anything, but you should know the Demogorgon is not always as forgiving. So please don’t make us call your mom," the legal note concluded.
In an email to DNA Info Chicago, the bar's manager wrote that they would have loved to extend the run through Halloween, but that he was ultimately grateful for the experience while it lasted.
"It's been so much fun for us & for fans of Stranger Things & has even introduced the show to new fans here in Chicago who weren't aware of the show before visiting the pop-up," he wrote.
Guess you can't have your Eggos and eat 'em, too.
