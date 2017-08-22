For those of you in Chicago, throw on your best '80s garb, hop on your bikes, and pedal over to the The Upside Down for specialty cocktails, sweet tunes, and a whole lotta art inspired by the popular Netflix series. And yes, they have waffles!
According to Mashable, the bar is temporarily situated in Logan Square, and is "a project by Emporium Popups, a company specializing in a 'series of rotating bar/music/shop experiences.'"
Bar hoppers will have to come thirsty, as the menu boasts some truly scrumptious drink options including the Eleven's Eggos slushie (Angel's Envy bourbon, lemon, orange, cranberry, and maple syrup), the Mouthbreather (gin, caramelized pineapple, lime, Ancho Reyes, and Hellfire Shrub), and the She's Our Friend & She's Crazy (Reposado tequila, amaretto, lemon, and strawberry).
For those of us who can't make it, we'll have to live vicariously through those lucky enough to go. Thankfully, the bar is totally Instagrammable, and people have posted some really great photos. If you try hard enough, it almost feels like you're there!
"My job is amazing. the people i get to create these insane concepts & installs with are amazing," Instagram user Jared Saul captioned the above photo of the Byers' family communication wall. "I can't wait for you all to see the work we've been putting in this week on The Upside Down!"
Saul also gave followers a look at some of the other installations, including Castle Byers and a Welcome to Hawkins sign.
But, wait, there's more! The bar has a huge painting of Eleven and a waffle, and the employees even project the show for fans to enjoy as they sip the night away.
