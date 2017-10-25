Halloween-costume inspiration can come from the strangest places. Like...the Snapchat hot dog filter. Or emojis. Or poop emojis. After all, the same old store-bought costumes get so tired. So if you're still looking for a Halloween costume for you and your boo, BFF, or dog — and you want something really different — we highly suggest you check out the "couples costume idea" meme on Twitter. It's truly the gift that keeps on giving, with people thinking up ever-more bizarre combinations. Of course, there are some actually decent ideas, too.
We chose some of our favorites, below.
We'll always endorse Barack Obama and Joe Biden's unforgettable bromance, so this costume is a win in our book. Plus, you'll get to eat ice cream/snow cones all night long.
Calling all Potterheads and homebodies.
Our heads are spinning from this meme-within-a-meme. (If you don't recognize it, you can read up on it at Know Your Meme.)
Preach. This is perfect.
A little dark, but an apt (and over-used) metaphor for 2017, sure.
We know we'll be seeing a lot of this one, since there's been so much talk about the new iPhone this year.
A major key idea.
Well, that's one way to complain about bad traffic.
Remember this?
Stop, that is too real.
Okay, Martha and Snoop win the day.
