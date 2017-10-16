Some people use Halloween as an excuse to become their favorite movie stars, book characters, or, in especially creative cases, speedy shipping services. For others, Halloween is less a chance to turn yourself into someone else and more an opportunity to show how you're really feeling.
If you fall into the latter camp, an emoji costume is one clever way to get your emotions and internet tendencies out in the open. Feeling snarky? Put on a smirking face. Totally in love with your Halloween crew? Heart eyes will show the love.
Plus, if Heidi Klum's no-expense-is-too-great-for-Halloween style of costume creation isn't really your style, you can rest easy knowing that you can assemble emoji costumes for a far more affordable price. Ahead, nine inexpensive options for doing Halloween with smiles, tears, and lolling tongues.