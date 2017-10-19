First, there were emoji Halloween costumes. Now, Snapchat's getting in on the game with its very own dancing hot dog getup. Because who wouldn't want to go as an animated Snap filter? Condiments and headphones are, naturally, included.
The hot dog costume is available for $80 through Snapchat's Amazon store — and you can get two-day shipping on it, too. For the biggest Snap fans, the store also offers Snap spectacles, a branded ice tray, playing cards, a ghost-shaped backpack, a beach towel, and, of course, the Ghostface Chillah plushie so you can keep it in the fam.
According to Amazon, the two-piece costume includes a tunic with attached sleeves and hands and pants with attached shoe covers. But your hands will be free to Snap the night away (and, who knows, maybe eat a hot dog or two or throw back some Spooky Punch), of course; there are slits in the hand covers.
If you're still looking for a last-minute group Halloween costume, may we also suggest our list of dating-app-inspired ideas? One friend could go as a "ghoster" (also Snapchat-relevant!), another as "OkCupid," and you can throw a terrible Tinder profile in there for good measure — though that's a bit of a harder DIY. You could also have a "Bumble" bee join you, if you want to go extra-cutesy.
