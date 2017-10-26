Halloween Makeup You'll Want To Wear All Year Long

What is it about Halloween that sends all of our carefully crafted, tried-and-true standards for beauty out the window? We get caught up in the mass hysteria of cheap, temporary products formulated with mystery ingredients, only to suffer the next week with breakouts and irritation. (Okay, the bags of candy definitely have something to do with the zits but still.) All for a one-night look? It’s time to take a stand against flaky face paints and stripping lipsticks.